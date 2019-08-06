Police appeal after ‘large quantity of alcohol’ is stolen from St Leonards pub

Sussex Police has released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of alcohol from a St Leonards pub.

Police say a man entered The Tower pub in London Road between 1am and 9.25am on Sunday, July 21 and stole a large quantity of alcohol.

Anyone who recognises this man or who has any other relevant information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 557 of 21/07.

