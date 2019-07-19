Police appeal after iPad is stolen from Hastings shop

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of an iPad from a Hastings town centre store.

The iPad was stolen from the Priory Meadow branch of Boots between 8.50 and 9.20am on Saturday, July 13, and it is believed that the man in the photo may have information about the theft.

Anyone who recognises him or who has information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1365 of 14/07.

