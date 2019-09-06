Police appeal after distressed young woman found in Ore

Police are appealing for information after a distressed young woman was found in Ore.

The 21-year-old woman got a taxi home from Old London Road about 12.08am on Thursday, August 29, assisted by two unknown women, police said.

Officers carried out a welfare check on the woman, who is safe, however they are keen to speak to these two women in particular to establish the circumstances of what may have happened.

If this was you, or if you saw what happened, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 22 of 29/08.

