Persistent thief who stole from Hastings shops is jailed

A man who stole items ranging from facemasks to a quantity of coats has been given a prison sentence according to a court document

Scott Starr, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing face masks worth £119 from the Body Shop, in Hastings on April 17.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a rucksack containing personal items and a mobile phone from an address at Caves Road, St Leonards on May 9. He pleaded guilty to stealing a plastic crate, containing food items and a sleeping bag from Marina, St Leonards, on the same date. He admitted stealing a quantity of coats from Debenhams, in Hastings, on January 7. He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for earlier offences of theft.

He was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the persistent nature of the offences, failure to comply with court orders and previous convictions.

See also: Hastings man in his 40’s fined £6,000 for playing live music

See also: Young Hastings musician plays at Glastonbury Festival