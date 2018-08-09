Pedestrian left with broken jaw after Hastings assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was punched in Hastings and left with a broken jaw.

Detectives said the pedestrian was assaulted while walking along Middle Street at 7.45pm on Sunday (July 22).

According to police, a car stopped and someone got out, punched the pedestrian, before getting back in the car and driving off.

Several members of the public went to his aid, police said, and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and who went to help.

The victim, a 21-year-old local man, has been left with a broken jaw, according to a spokesman for Sussex Police.

Investigator Leah Yoshida said: “This was an unprovoked attack in broad daylight and many people went to help the victim. Anyone who knows anything or can help is asked to contact us online quoting serial 1284 of 22/07.”