Police are responding to an incident on Hastings seafront.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed officers were responding to an incident but could not reveal any further details.

The Observer was alerted to the incident by Hastings resident Daniel Burton, who said he saw a number of police vehicles at the scene.

He said: “There is an ongoing police incident on the seafront near the Whiterock Theatre. There were five police vehicles at the scene as of 6.05pm.”