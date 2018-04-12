One arrested after knifepoint robberies in Hastings

Police investigating a series of knifepoint robberies in Hastings and St Leonards on Wednesday (April 11) have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Police said in each case the offender was a man clad in dark clothing riding, first, a pedal bike then a motorcycle and using a large knife or machete to threaten victims, forcing them to hand over mobile phones, bags, jewellery and other personal possessions.

A police spokesman said one such incident occurred around 9.30pm in Battle Road, St Leonards, where a 17-year-old local boy and his 20-year-old cousin were robbed. Some 20 minutes later another pedestrian was accosted in Stonefield Road, Hastings, again by a motorcyclist, and forced to hand over a mobile phone, iPod and bag.

Detective Constable Damon Deans-Cane, said: “We believe there may have been at least three more robberies linked to these incidents and we would like to hear from other victims, witnesses or anyone with information as soon as possible.”

The suspect is described by police as a man, possibly black or mixed race, 6ft, in his 20s. He was wearing a black hat, a black scarf over his face, a dark or dark green coat, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers. His motorcycle was a red or orange Lexmoto Hunter Moped which looked similar to a Kawasaki or Suzuki, which was stolen earlier that evening.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery while enquiries continue, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1353. Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.