Police officers carried out a drug search at an address in St Leonards this afternoon (September 7).

Police said they executed the warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

On Twitter, Hastings Police said officers were in the process of searching the property for anything related to the misuse of drugs offence shortly after 2pm.

However, just before 3pm, Hastings Police said nothing was found in relation to the offence.

The police added: “All officers standing down.”