Officers continue to investigate Hastings hit-and-run

Police are still trying to trace a driver who failed to stop following a collision with a child in Ore.

Officers are searching for the driver of a black 4x4 sports utility vehicle following the collision in Winchelsea Lane, opposite the Hastings Academy in Ore, shortly before 4pm on Monday, January 29.

The victim, a 12-year-old boy pedestrian, sustained a fractured right knee, for which he received treatment at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards.

Officers have released an image of the vehicle, captured on CCTV, suspected of being involved, and would like to speak to the driver or anyone who may have seen what happened.

PC Steve Dessouki-Harman, from the Polegate roads policing unit, said: “Though not of the highest quality, we’re hoping the image will jog people’s memories or result in the driver coming forward.”

Anyone able to assist is asked to report details online or to phone 101, quoting serial 817 of 29/01.