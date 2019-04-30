Northiam homes evacuated after ‘possible explosive device’ found

Homes have been evacuated in Northiam after a ‘possible explosive device’ was found, police have confirmed.

Police said they were called to the A28 Station Road, Northiam, just after 1pm.

A police spokesman said they were responding to reports of a possible explosive device which was found in a garden.

As a result, properties on either side of the garden have been evacuated, police said.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) was on its way to the scene, police added.

A police spokesman could not confirm what sort of devise had been discovered.

There are no reports of any road closures.

See more:

Couple bound to the floor during Etchingham house robbery

St Leonards man died after choking on toast

Questions over mental health care after suicide of St Leonards man