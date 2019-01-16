'No evidence' that aircraft fault contributed to Shoreham airshow crash

There is 'no evidence' that an aircraft fault contributed to the tragic crash at the Shoreham airshow in 2015.

The trial of pilot Andy Hill has heard that his Hunter Hawker jet had been in fine condition that day.

Prosecutor Tom Kark QC said: "The flying controls, the hydraulic systems, the electrical systems, the airspeed indicators - all were subject to examination following the crash.

"Although some parts could not be tested due to the damage there is no evidence that any failure of the aircraft or parts contributed to the crash."

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, faces 11 charges of manslaughter by gross negligence. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mr Kark continued: "The engine was examined by the Rolls Royce Air Safety Department and they found nothing that would prevent the engine operating across its full range of power.

"There is no evidence that anything went wrong with the engine."

The trial continues