New funding aims to support projects to tackle Hastings youth crime

Nearly £1 million in police funding will help put more bobbies on the beat in Hastings and Rye, according to the town’s MP Amber Rudd.

The cash is from the new Early Intervention Youth Fund, an initiative set up by Ms Rudd while serving as Home Secretary.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has secured £890,616 from the fund to help steer young people away from a life of crime and inject positive youth projects back into the communities.

Speaking after being hosted by Mrs Bourne, Ms Rudd said: “Young people living locally need the encouragement and support to make positive life choices.

“This funding will be of huge benefit to our community in identifying and protecting those most at risk of falling in with the ‘wrong crowd’.

“It was great to hear more about the Police & Crime Commissioner’s plans for the funding and how we can work together to deliver this for our towns. In my recent survey, it was clear that a number of residents were concerned at a lack of visible policing and I am glad that part of this funding is earmarked to address this concern.

“It seems fitting that something I set up while serving as Home Secretary will help us here in Hastings.

“I am pleased that our community will benefit from this funding initiative and I look forward to seeing the impacts locally.”

Mrs Bourne applied for the funding from the Home Office with a model for how she would use this funding having worked closely with the Hastings and Rye MP.

Residents in the Braybrooke area, in a recent survey, registered their belief that more visible policing would help to address local anti-social behaviour.

The cash aims not only to serve to address anti-social behaviour but also aims to provide a preventative measure, intervening to help young people to turn around their lives where necessary.

