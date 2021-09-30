Earls Mercantile in Sidley has had its main shop window smashed. Owner Sean Berkeley. SUS-210930-125844001

New Bexhill cafe owner ‘gutted’ after vandals strike - ‘It’s been a kick in the teeth’

A cafe owner is counting the cost after vandals targeted his business.

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 1:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:02 pm

Sean Berkeley, who owns Earls Mercantile, in Ninfield Road, Sidley, said he was ‘gutted’ after the coffee shop was attacked.

The window was smashed at around 3am today (Thursday, September 30).

Sean, who only opened his business in June this year in the former Earl’s Bakery site, said: “I’m pretty gutted to be honest. It’s been a kick in the teeth.

“It will be expensive to replace the glass as it’s a large pane of glass. We are going to have to get the logo redone.

See also: Fuel in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Sussex - here’s where you can get petrol

“There is also a shortage of glass at the moment and a big baglog in odering.

“It could be weeks before it’s replaced.

“I’ve had lots of support from people via social media since this happened.

“We believe the incident may have happened at 3am today. Some said they heard shouting and arguing nearby and then a smash.”

Sean’s business is billed as an ethical coffee shop which he said uses eco-friendly products and as much local produce as possible.

The attack has been reported to Sussex Police.

See also: Newly re-opened Hastings venue hosts festival

1.

Earls Mercantile in Sidley has had its main shop window smashed. Owner Sean Berkeley. SUS-210930-125858001

Photo Sales

2.

Earls Mercantile in Sidley has had its main shop window smashed. SUS-210930-125912001

Photo Sales

3.

Earls Mercantile in Sidley has had its main shop window smashed. SUS-210930-125925001

Photo Sales

4.

Earls Mercantile in Sidley has had its main shop window smashed. SUS-210930-125938001

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2