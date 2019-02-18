Naked knife-carrying man arrested in Hastings town centre

A naked man was spotted in the town centre yesterday (Sunday, February 17).

Police said the man was seen by members of the public in the afternoon before he was arrested by officers.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 4pm on Sunday police received several calls reporting that a man was walking around naked in Hastings town centre.

“He also entered Crowley’s Bar in Havelock Road while not wearing any clothes, behaving in an agitated manner.

“Officers attended and the man was arrested for outraging public decency and possessing a knife.

“He was later released under investigation.”