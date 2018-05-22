Motorist jailed for driving away from court after disqualification

A disqualified driver has been jailed after he was spotted behind the wheel of a car just minutes after walking out of court.

Jordache Williamson was convicted at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 26 of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when stopped while driving a Mercedes C200 in Eastbourne on February 5.

He was given a 16-month ban and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £50 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

The hearing was held in his absence, but he attended the court following this to collect the relevant paperwork which clearly stated he was prohibited from driving from this point forward.

Despite this, Williamson left the court building and was witnessed by a Roads Policing Unit officer to get into the same car and drive off.

He was stopped in nearby Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, and the document – which included handwritten and underlined notes to emphasise his disqualification – were discovered on the front seat.

The 27-year-old man, of Lodge Lane, Romford, Havering, London, was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and committing an offence while subject to a community order.

Williamson was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day (April 27), where he was jailed for eight weeks, given an 18-month driving ban and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

The court also ordered for his Mercedes C200 to be forfeited and destroyed.