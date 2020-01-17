More Tasers for Sussex Police could be coming

More Tasers could become available to Sussex Police officers if bid for part of £10million funding is approved.

Last week, the Home Office announced a £10million, ring-fenced fund to better protect officers in the line of duty, with Police & Crime Commissioners invited to apply for part of the funding.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has confirmed that she will be working with Chief Constable Giles York to submit a bid for Sussex.

Mrs Bourne said: “I am pleased that the Government is making this fund available so that we can better protect those who put themselves at risk to keep us all safe.

“Ultimately the decision to give Tasers to officers is an operational one for the Chief Constable to make but I have been assured that they will continue to be made available for Sussex Police officers who want to carry one.”

Announcing the Taser funding boost, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Our brave police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and I am committed to giving them the tools they need to keep themselves and the public safe.”

A spokesman said carrying a Taser was just one of a number of tactical options available to police officers when dealing with an incident where there is potential for conflict, and that Sussex Police would ensure appropriate training was in place and that any usage was proportionate, lawful and accountable.

Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “A Taser is a very useful tool for police but is not without its challenges, especially when dealing with vulnerable members of society.

“We have taken a great deal of time and effort to try and get the use of Taser right.

“Our training for staff is some of the most comprehensive in the country but we are not complacent.

“Each incident where a Taser is drawn or used is reviewed by a senior officer so that lessons may be learned and we monitor any developing trends in Taser usage.”