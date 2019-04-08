Missing St Leonards pensioner found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Missing St Leonards man William Metexas has been found, according to police. The 73-year-old who suffers from dementia was last seen leaving his home around 1.30pm on Monday (8 April). Picture supplied by Sussex Police Police said he was found safe and well on Monday evening. Hastings man narrowly avoids prison for having knife in public place at Hollington Hastings Police make drink-drive arrest after Bexhill collision