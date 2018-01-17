Masked men steal safe from Ore flat

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a flat in Ore on Monday evening (January 15).

Three masked men called at the door of the ground floor flat in Rock Close, and forced their way in, demanding that the woman resident hand over a small portable safe.

They found the safe, left with it and made off, leaving the 57-year-old woman unhurt but badly shocked and shaken.

The safe, which is 12”x 10”, contains a small quantity of cash.

The suspects are described as wearing grey hooded tracksuit tops. One was wearing a balaclava and was another wearing a scarf around his face to hide his features.

Detective Constable Julian Stokes said; “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything in that vicinity, in particular a group of men acting suspiciously and entering or leaving the ground floor flat in Rock Place, which is near the main Rye Road in the Ore area of town.

“This is an unusual incident, and very upsetting for the woman involved.

“If you can help in any way please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1137 of 15/01.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”