Manhunt continues for suspect who ‘raped man in bushes in Hastings’

The suspect is described as white and in his late 30s or early 40s.

He is said to have attacked the man in an area of bushes near Robertson Terrace in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 24).

On Sunday, police sealed off a small, historic garden in Robertson Terrace.

Police search garden near Robertson Terrace, Hastings SUS-211025-094806001

Around eight officers were seen searching bushes and shrubs in the sunken garden. Some carried garden hoes and spades. There was a police van and police car at the scene.

The garden was reopened on Monday.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Sussex Police said the investigation is ongoing and people could expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Teacup.

They can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.