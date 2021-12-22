Man who fled from courtroom jailed for multiple offences in Hastings and Bexhill

Che Isaacs-Neville was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (December 16) for a total of 13 offences, Sussex Police said. He had initially been sought by police in relation to six crimes that took place in East Sussex between December 2019 and March 2020. For these, he was charged and convicted in his absence of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating, criminal damage, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Isaacs-Neville, from Colfe Road, Lewisham, London, was found and arrested by police in Hastings on August 16, 2021. He was remanded in custody to appear before Chichester Crown Court on August 18. However, during the hearing, he fled from the courtroom.

Che Isaacs-Neville, 22, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court for a total of 13 offences. Picture: Sussex Police.

Officers arrested Isaacs-Neville again in October. He was charged and convicted of escaping from lawful custody. He was also charged with a number of driving offences, including failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Isaacs-Neville was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment, which includes four months for breaching a previous suspended sentence. He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and must take an extended test before being able to drive again.

A restraining order was granted for three years for the victim of the assaults, and Isaacs-Neville was ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ollie Bali said: “Che Isaacs-Neville showed a complete disregard for the law on multiple occasions and actively evaded arrest so he wouldn’t have to accept punishment for his actions. We hope this sends out a clear message that we will continue to pursue offenders in order to keep our streets safe and protect our communities.”