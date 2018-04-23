Man wanted by police for breaching restraining order

Police are appealing for help tracing a St Leonards man wanted on recall to prison.

Kyle Declan Smith, 27, of De Champ Road, St Leonards, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching a restraining order after being released on licence.

He was released from custody at HM Prison Lewes on February 23 while serving a nine month, seven day sentence imposed on July 31 last year for assault by beating on his previous partner. The restraining order was imposed on conviction.

Smith is known to have connections in Folkestone and Margate, so there is a possibility he may be in Kent.

He is described as white, 5’9”, of slight build, with short brown hair and a beard. He has brown eyes.

Anyone seeing Smith or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, asking for Sussex Police and quoting serial 624 of 10/04.