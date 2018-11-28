Man wanted after report of stalking in St Leonards

Police investigating a report of stalking in St Leonards want to speak to Colin Jefferson in connection with the case.

He is 48, white, 5ft 8in, of skinny build and balding, according to police.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 808 of 12/09.

