Man violently assaulted by group of teenagers in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses following a violent assault on a 60-year-old man in Bexhill.

On Wednesday (January 1) the man was walking home along West Parade around 9pm when he was approached by a group of teenagers who asked him how much money he had on him.

Police said the man did not engage in a conversation with the group and continued on walking home.

The group followed the man and assaulted him, according to police, causing a serious leg injury.

He was taken to hospital and further treatment is required.

The teenagers are described as being between the ages of 13 and 16 and riding on scooters, bikes and skateboards at the time of the incident.

If you witnessed the assault or know who was involved, please report online or call 101 quoting 1478 of 01/01.