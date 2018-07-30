Man tasered after ‘throwing axe’ at police officers in town centre

Police officers have been commended for their bravery arresting a man armed with an axe and a knife in a town centre yesterday.

Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage in Crawley town centre yesterday afternoon.

In an appeal for witnesses issued today, officers were commended for their bravery and quick response to the incident after a call at around 1pm on Sunday reporting concerns a man had been seen with weapons.

A police spokesman said: “The man was stopped by officers in The Broadway in possession of a knife and an axe, which he threw at officers.

“No-one was hurt. The man was tasered and arrested. He remains in custody.”

Chief Inspector Jon Carter said: “Our officers responded quickly to the report of a man with a knife and axe in Crawley town centre.

“Thankfully brave officers were able to detain him without any injury or incident with any members of the public or themselves.

“We would ask anyone who saw what happened or captured any of it on a mobile phone, please contact us.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 622 of 29/07.