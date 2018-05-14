Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in Rye assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Rye which left a man with life-changing injuries.

The incident occurred outside Club Horizon in Ferry Road, Rye, between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, May 6.

A 35-year-old local man was assaulted and taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he has been diagnosed with life-changing injuries.

An 18-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm without intent, and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 769 of 06/05

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.