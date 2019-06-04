Man suffers facial injuries in Bexhill assault

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered facial injuries in a Bexhill assault.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Church Street towards Chantry Lane, Bexhill, around 2am on Monday (June 3) when he was assaulted by two men.

Police said ge suffered cuts and bruising to his face and received medical treatment at the scene.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault. You can report information online or by calling 101 quoting 105 of 03/06.

See more:

Teenage woman was raped on Hastings West Hill after night out, court hears

Busy weekend for firefighters in Hastings and Rother

Hastings teenager arrested in connection with stabbing