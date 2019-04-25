Man ‘struck on the head’ and robbed in Hastings street

Police are today (April 25) appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in a Hastings street.

Police said the attack happened in Hughenden Road at its junction with Beaconsfield Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

It happened at around 9.15pm on Saturday, March 30, as the victim, a 19-year-old local man walking home, was approached from behind and struck on the back of his head, causing him to fall to the ground, police said.

A police spokesman said the unknown assailant went through his pockets and stole a silver mobile phone. A white shoulder bag containing personal effects was also stolen.

The suspect made off in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened or who may have other relevant information.

They are asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1311. Alternatively, they can make anonymous contact with the independent charity Crimestoppers, either online or by phoning 0800 555111.

