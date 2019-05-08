Man stole St Michael’s Hospice charity box from Hastings shop

A thief stole a St Michael’s Hospice charity box from an Old Town chemists according to a court document.

Daniel Barber, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to entering Lloyds Pharmacy, at High Street, Hastings, as a trespasser on March 3 and stealing a St Michael’s Hospice charity box and till drawers.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

He also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge for an earlier offence of theft.

The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

See also: Hastings Jack in the Green in Pictures

See also: Banned Hastings driver involved in accident in which elderly pedestrian was injured