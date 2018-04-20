Man stabbed in the stomach in St Leonards

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in St Leonards last night (Thursday, April 19).

Sussex Police said they were called to a flat in Harvey Close at 9.18pm, where a 53-year-old man living there had sustained a stab wound to his stomach.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where his condition is described as stable and not life threatening.

A Sussex Police spokesman said a knife was found at the scene.

Later the same evening, a 48-year-old man was arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.