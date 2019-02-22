Man stabbed in Hastings town centre

A man was stabbed in Hastings town centre last night (Thursday, February 21), Sussex Police has said.

Officers were called to Cambridge Gardens at 8.34pm on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the force said: “The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking home when he was approached by two men who asked for his phone.

“The man suffered stomach injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious but not life-threatening or changing injuries.”

If anyone witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time, they are asked to report it online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or call 101 quoting 1234 of 21/02. Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

