Man sought by police after windows smashed in St Leonards

Police want to trace and interview this man about an incident in which windows were smashed in St Leonards.

At 1.55pm on Sunday, July 28, officers were called to an address in Sedlescombe Road North where a man was reported to have smashed two double-glazed front windows of a house.

Police said a member of the public acted quickly and took this photo of the man officers want to talk to.

He is described as white, 5’6”, about 40 years old and of chubby build, according to Sussex Police. He was wearing a camouflage hat and jacket, with cream coloured trousers.

PC Andrew Hubbard said; “If you have any information as to who this man is please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 839 of 28/07.”