Man seriously injured in Hastings assault

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Hastings.

About 3am on Sunday, April 29, officers were alerted to an incident in Claremont, close to Robertson Street, where a man was found unconscious.

The 41-year-old victim, a local man, was taken to Conquest Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries including a fractured cheekbone.

There were a number of people in the area and police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 0166 of 29/04.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 25-year-old man from St Leonards, arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm without intent, has been released under investigation.