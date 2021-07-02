Man seriously injured in Bexhill attack
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit on the head with a metal bar, police said.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:21 pm
At about 12.15am on Friday (July 2), a local man was approached by another man who hit him on the head with a metal bar, a police spokesman said.
The incident happened in Buxton Drive, Bexhill, police said.
A police spokesman said: “The victim is receiving hospital treatment for a head injury which although serious is not assessed as life threatening.
“Enquiries are at an early stage but anyone is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 38 of 02/07.”