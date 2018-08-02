Man seen 'brandishing weapon' in St Leonards-on-Sea

Armed officers and a police helicopter responded to reports of a man 'brandishing a weapon' in St Leonards-on-Sea last weekend.

Police out out an appeal today for witnesses to the incident in the Springfield Road area at around 2am on Saturday.

A police spokesman said a man was reported to be walking in the road, brandishing a weapon and shouting threats.

Armed officers and a police helicopter were deployed in an ultimately unsuccessful effort to trace the suspect, the spokesman added.

He said: "No one was hurt. Enquiries to identify the suspect and glean further details concerning the incident are ongoing."

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the relevant time and place, or who may have other information about the incident, is asked to contact policeonline or phone 101, quoting serial 146 of 29/07.

Alternatively please visit Crimestoppersor contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111