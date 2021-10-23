Man 'outrages public decency' in Hastings
Police have arrested a man following reports of a person outraging public decency in Hastings last night (Friday, October 22).
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 3:56 pm
Updated
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 4:00 pm
Police were called to St Georges Road at around 7pm last night after receiving reports of a man outraging public decency.
Officers attended the scene but after searching the area for the suspect, they were left with no trace
Later that evening, a man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and was taken into custody.
He was interviewed and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1293 of 22/10.