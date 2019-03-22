Man missing from Hove has links to Hastings

Sussex Police is concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing from Hove since Thursday lunchtime (March 21).

Frederick Nash, 21, is believed to have stayed at a hotel in Seaford on Thursday night and has links to Hastings, but police say he could be anywhere in Sussex.

He is white, 5 10, of slim, athletic build, with short dark hair.

Police said when last seen at 1.45pm on Thursday he was wearing a tight long-sleeved tan coloured top, washed out blue jeans and black backless shoes.

But he may have changed into a light grey T-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should report it online or call 101 quoting serial 649 of 21/03.

If you spot him, police said dial 999 immediately.