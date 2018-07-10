Man jailed for intent to supply heroin in Hastings

A man has been jailed after being caught red-handed with heroin and cannabis in Hastings.

Local police commander Chief Insp Steve Curry has warned repeatedly that such activity will not be tolerated within his district.

But Adam Persad, 53, chose to ignore the risk and is now paying the price after collecting a 32-month prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, June 20.

Officers raided Persad’s flat in Cambridge Road, Hastings, on January 11 this year.

Persad, unemployed, was caught red-handed with heroin and cannabis and in court pleaded guilty to possessing the class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

The heroin, approximately an ounce in weight, cost him the 32-month jail term, with a further month concurrently for the cannabis.

Judge Jeremy Gold also ordered Persad to forfeit £965 cash found in his possession and to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

Following the case, Chief Inspector Curry welcomed the outcome and said: “I want those dealing in illicit drugs to be quite clear: we are taking steps to find you and bring you before the courts, and there is then every likelihood you will go to prison.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing is asked to report details online or to ring 101. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers or telephone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. Strict confidence will be observed at all times.