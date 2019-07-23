Man jailed for Hastings assaults used pebbles and bottle as weapons

A man has been jailed for three assaults at Hastings, two of which involved weapons and the third which took place in front of a child, according to a court document.

Luke Cassidy, 33, of Lewes Prison, pleaded guilty to three charges of assault by beating, one of which the victim was a woman. The offences took place at Hastings on December 3 last year.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that two were committed using weapons (pebbles and a bottle) and the other took place in front of a child.

See also: Hastings man jailed for assault due to injuries victim received

See also: Hastings woman calls for tighter controls on airguns after cat is killed