Man jailed for ‘frightening burglary’ at Bexhill family’s home

A man has been jailed for four years after carrying out a burglary at a property in Bexhill, police have confirmed.

Liam Nolan, 38, of no fixed address, broke into a young family’s home on Ashdown Road as they slept in the early hours of June 16.

Liam Nolan. Picture: Sussex Police

According to police, he stole a number of their belongings, including a mobile phone and a hard drive containing family photographs.

Police investigating the case linked Nolan to the property forensically and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Police said Nolan appeared in court on October 29 and pleaded guilty to burglary.

On Monday, December 9, he was sentenced to four years imprisonment, a police spokesman added.

Detective Police Constable Julian Stokes said: “This was a particularly frightening burglary for the family.

“Although no one was hurt, Nolan has broken into the family home while the family were asleep upstairs in the property. This should have been their personal space where they felt safe.

“They are particularly upset about the loss of the hard drive as this contained the original photos of their children growing up.”