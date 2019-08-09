Man had offensive weapon in Hastings at Queens Road

A homeless man has been convicted of having an offensive weapon in Hastings town centre according to a court document.

Robert Noonan, 37, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a metal gas strut) in a public place, at Queens Road, Hastings, on June 30.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court custody on July 17.

The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

