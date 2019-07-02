Man fined £6,000 for annoying neighbours by playing loud music in St Leonards

A man who made life a misery for neighbours by playing music at high volume has been hit with a £6,000 fine according to a court document.

Jamie Wickens, 43, of no fixed address, was found guilty of failing to comply with a noise abatement order, issued by Hastings Borough Council by playing loud amplified music and deliberately stomping so as to be of nuisance to occupiers of premises.

The offence took place at a flat in West Hill Road, St Leonards, between January 24 and February 27.

He was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay £304 in costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

