Man exposes himself on Hastings beach

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a man performed an indecent act in Hastings.

Police said the man was seen on Hastings beach opposite Denmark Place around 1.10pm on Sunday (July 22) when he was approached by members of the public.

The man is described as white, 6ft, with dark brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a blue, green and white checked shirt with red shorts.

Crime Investigator of Hastings Investigations Lucy Marshall said: “We received a report from a woman who saw the act on the beach. She has, understandably, been left traumatised by this incident and we will be providing her with support.

“We are urging anyone who may have seen this man to report any information to us immediately.”

A 30-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of performing an act of outraging public decency. He was released under investigation and the investigation continues.

To report information please go online or call 101 quoting reference 787 of 22/07. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.