Man drove at Eastbourne retail park while more than twice drink-drive limit

An Eastbourne man has been banned after driving at busy Admiral Retail park while more than twice over the drink drive limit according to a court document.

Grant Liddiard, 31, of Branston Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Corolla on Admiral Retail Park at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on June 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £230 and banned from driving for 20 months.

