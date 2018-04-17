Man denies double murder charge

A man accused of shooting dead two women at a St Leonards home has denied committing murder.

At a pre-trial hearing at Lewes Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, April 17), 35-year-old Craig Savage, of no fixed abode, denied two charges of murder and a charge of robbery.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering both Heather Whitbread, 53, and Michelle Savage, 32 at an address in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on March 16.

He also denies a charge of robbery of a firearm on the same date, described in the charge as a semiautomatic .22 calibre rifle.

The case is expected to return to Lewes Crown Court on July 24, with a provisional trial date set for October 15.