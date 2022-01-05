Man charged with death by dangerous driving after St Leonards woman’s death
A man is due to appear in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the death of a St Leonards woman.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:13 pm
Police said Myles Woollett, 22, of Butchers Lane, Maidstone, is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, January 17, to enter a plea to the charge.
He is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The case relates to a collision in which 23-year-old Claudia-Rose Moor, from St Leonards, was critically injured in a two-car collision on the A21 at Mountfield, Robertsbridge, on April 25, 2020.
She was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital and died four days later.