Man attacked with a machete in Hastings

Police are appealing for witnesses to a number of incidents in Hastings.

Police said officers were called to Brendon Rise and Southdown Avenue at around 9.45pm on Thursday (November 28) where it was reported a man had been attacked with a machete and damage had been caused to a property.

Police think these incidents could be linked to a third report made earlier that day, in which a brick was thrown through a window at a property in Brendon Rise.

Detective Constable Steve Venner said: “We are seeking witnesses to a number of incidents that have occurred in the Brendon Rise and Southdown Avenue area of Hastings in the afternoon and evening of Thursday, November 28.

“The incidents have left a property in Brendon Rise damaged and two people have suffered injuries following an altercation. It is believed that the incidents are linked.”

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A 26-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of burglary and aggravated burglary. He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A 27-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. She was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A 51-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information should report online or call 101 quoting serial 1483 of 28/11.