Man attacked and robbed of medication in Bexhill

A member of the Bexhill street community is seriously ill in hospital after being attacked and robbed in the town.

The victim, a 38-year-old man of no fixed address, had visited a local pharmacy to collect a prescription when he was approached by three other men between approximately 2.15pm and 3.15pm in Devonshire Square on Friday afternoon (August 9).

Police

When he refused to hand over tablets he was punched unconscious and had the medication stolen from him.

He was not taken to hospital until Sunday evening (August 11) where he was found to have head and facial injuries.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have closed circuit television (CCTV) or dash-cam images that may assist with their enquiries.

Information can be passed online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 504 of 12/08.

Alternatively please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111.