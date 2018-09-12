Man assaulted at St Leonards golf club

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault at a golf club in St Leonards.

An altercation occurred between two men at Hastings and St Leonards Golf Club, in Battle Road, between 8am and 8.30am on Sunday, August 26, whereby one of them was assaulted.

The 55-year-old victim, who sustained facial injuries, also reported his phone being smashed by the suspect.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage, and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 330 of 26/08.

