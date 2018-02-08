Man arrested with £5,000 of drugs in busy road

A man seen acting suspiciously by police has been arrested with more than £5,000 of drugs.

The man made off after he was seen acting suspiciously by police officers in London Road, Hastings, yesterday.

Officers acted quickly to detain the man at 1.45pm yesterday, police said.

He was arrested and more than £5,000 worth of drugs and £5,778 cash were seized.

Eboko Maysia, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property (money laundering).

He was due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.