Man arrested in St Leonards after Co-op robbery

A man was arrested in St Leonards in connection with a robbery at a Co-op store.

Police released CCTV images of a suspect following the incident, which happened at the Beatty Road shop, in Eastbourne, at about 10.52pm on Friday, April 19.

Police

After an investigation, Sussex Police said a man was arrested in St Leonards on Thursday (April 25).

Terry Harris, 31, a painter, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day (April 26), charged with robbery.

He was released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear for trial at Lewes Crown Court on May 24, said police.

